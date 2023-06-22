Fuego Del Sol Announces He's Finished With All Elite Wrestling

After nearly two years as an official member of the AEW roster, Fuego Del Sol has announced that his contract with the company will soon expire. In a video on Twitter, Del Sol revealed that he will be joining the free agency market on Saturday, July 1 as his AEW deal comes to an end. Before he exits the company, though, Del Sol issued a thank you to the staff and crew at AEW, and urged fans to stay tuned for updates on his next moves.

"At 27 years old, I'm just getting started," Del Sol said. "I have barely scratched the surface on showing the world just how damn good Fuego del Sol is, and I am quite literally now the hottest free agent on the market. So now, grind season begins and it's time to set the wrestling world on fire. And if you doubt me or you don't believe me, just wait till you see what I do next."

During his farewell speech, Del Sol also noted that he had been cleared to return to action following a recent foot injury. During a triple threat match at a Supreme Pro Wrestling event in February, one of the competitors accidentally fell on Del Sol's right foot, breaking it in five places. Due to the extent of his injury, Del Sol was advised to undergo surgery to repair it. Three months out, Del Sol is eager to get back into the ring, and is now accepting wrestling bookings again. Del Sol's last AEW performance aired on the February 20 edition of "AEW Dark," where he lost to Juice Robinson.