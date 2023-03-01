AEW's Fuego Del Sol Suffers Broken Foot, Discusses Plan For Surgery And Recovery

Last month, AEW star Fuego Del Sol suffered an injury to his foot, and it now seems that the injury is worse than it first appeared. Taking to Instagram, Del Sol revealed that his right foot is broken in five separate places, though he still doesn't know if he will require surgery or not, which will affect how long he is out of action.

"So now I have to go see a foot specialist to determine if it needs surgery or if it can heal on its own," Del Sol said. "If it can heal on its own the recovery is [six to eight] weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, but if I need surgery it could be [three] months." Del Sol assured his fans that he will keep them updated as he learns more information, which should come within the next week. No matter how long he is out, Del Sol stated that he will focus on his other ventures such as streaming and social media content to keep himself busy.

The injury to Del Sol's foot took place during a match at independent promotion Supreme Pro Wrestling in California. In the match, Del Sol challenged Daniel Torch and champion Guapo Lupe for the SPW Extreme Championship, but came up short.

Del Sol signed a contract with AEW back in August of 2021. Since then, the 27-year-old talent has made sporadic appearances on television while mostly performing on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation," and continuing to work for independents across the country.