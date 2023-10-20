Why Tommy Dreamer Calls Trinity, FKA Naomi In WWE, Biggest Signing In Impact History

Earlier this year, Trinity made her debut in Impact Wrestling after spending nearly a year away from the ring. The former Naomi had walked out of WWE alongside Mercedes Mone (AKA Sasha Banks) in 2022, and both women made major waves upon arriving in their respective promotions. Impact producer Tommy Dreamer recently spoke on "Busted Open Radio" about the effect Trinity has had on the company in her short time there.

"I feel Trinity is perhaps the biggest free agent signing in Impact history," Dreamer said. The former ECW star admitted that wrestlers like Christian Cage, Kurt Angle, and Sting were major signings and helped business. However, it's possible Trinity has had a larger effect on today's product than the other stars had on TNA at the time.

"With Trinity, it was just a different perception," Dreamer continued. "Looking at the houses as well as looking at the main events, she has really helped the brand grow. And there is more to come."

Fellow Impact star and "Busted Open" co-host Mickie James stated that not many people expected Trinity to head to Impact following her WWE run. Both James and Dreamer agreed that it helped her debut have even more of an effect on the crowd.

Trinity first appeared in Impact back in May, showing up at a TV taping to the surprise of many fans. She would later go on to defeat Deonna Purazzo in July for the Impact Knockouts World Championship, which Trinity has since defended against Purazzo and Alisha Edwards.

