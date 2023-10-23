Nia Jax Reveals How Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entry Happened, Gave Her Back That Bug

Nia Jax returned to WWE full-time in September, but her Royal Rumble appearance at the start of the year gave her the itch to wrestle again. In an interview with "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick," she revealed that it all started after Tamina told her it might be her last time appearing in the match, and Jax wanted to be part of it. She then contacted Paul "Triple H" Levesque about making a cameo appearance; the rest is history.

"I texted Hunter, and I was just like, 'Hey, I was wondering if possibly you had a spot for me to come back. And then I want to say that two minutes later, he was like, 'Yeah, let's talk. Let's get on the phone and chat soon.' So it kind of snowballed from there."

Following her Royal Rumble 2023 appearance, Jax started watching the product again, and this gave her the wrestling bug. She told Graves and Patrick she wanted to return and work with some of the newer talent as she felt she could help them, noting that her character is a great heel.

"Then, hearing the reaction at Rumble, knowing that people still kind of remember the Nia Jax character, I was like, 'Oh, I wonder if my character could kind of help any of these new girls like possibly.' I'm not sitting here saying that I'm some guru, but I know that without a shadow of a doubt, Nia Jax is a great heel."

During the interview, Jax listed some of the WWE Superstars she wants to work with. She's excited to face Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, but she also expressed her interest in facing Jade Cargill, who recently joined the company after leaving AEW.

