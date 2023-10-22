Eric Bischoff Addresses Sting's Retirement Match, As Announced On AEW Dynamite

Sting officially announced his upcoming retirement during the latest "AEW Dynamite," set for AEW Revolution next year. While the moment was a sentimental and historic one, during the latest "Strictly Business" Eric Bischoff cautioned that Sting's last ride towards Revolution won't be a guaranteed ratings hit.

"What's the build-up look like? Is there a story leading into it? How much promotion goes does it get? How much attention does it get? Remains to be seen," he said. "Do I think it can increase the numbers? Absolutely I think it can, do I think it will? Who knows, we'll find out."

Regardless of that, Bischoff admitted that he is happy for Sting that he will get to bring an end to his career on his own terms, which isn't something everyone gets to do in wrestling. That was the case during his original retirement following his WWE run, as Sting wrapped things up due to injury, but now the focus is on who will end up being his final opponent. Most fans are looking at members of the AEW roster for who might get that spot, but Bischoff believes someone from Sting's past might be a smarter choice.

"There is but it'll never happen, nor do I think it should happen, but it would be cool if it would or could. I'd love to see he and Ric [Flair]. That's a full-circle scenario right there, Ric Flair is the guy that actually put Sting on the map and I think it would be just awesome ... "Darby Allin could be a good choice, there could be other good choices, again, depending on the story."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Strictly Business" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.