Matt Cardona Gives His Thoughts On Impact Wrestling Rebranding To TNA

At Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event, it was officially revealed the company will be rebranding back to its original TNA Wrestling name in January 2024, kickstarting the shift back at the Hard to Kill event. It was a decision made by management to unite the history of the company, which has used several names throughout its lifespan, and it has certainly got the wrestling world talking.

While some fans and pundits have questioned the decision to return to an old name, Matt Cardona shares an opposite opinion, supporting the announcement while also praising the direction that the company has been going in.

"TNA is going to be must watch pro wrestling," Cardona stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. "@IMPACTWRESTLING has great TV shows and an even better locker room."

Cardona was actually part of the Bound for Glory event, getting involved in the Call Your Shot gauntlet match. The former WWE Superstar isn't under an official contract with the company, but during his post-WWE years, he has spent plenty of time working for them, which is why he has such insight into the locker room that they have put together. However, it remains to be seen whether the former Impact Digital Media Champion will be part of things when the rebrand rolls around next year.

The company used the TNA name from 2004 through to 2017 when the rebrand to Impact Wrestling commenced, but the promotion is already pushing the new name with TNA-branded t-shirts being available to purchase for fans who are excited about the upcoming change.