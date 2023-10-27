AEW's Chris Jericho Discusses The Career Highlights He's Most Proud Of

Wrestler, rockstar, actor, and podcast host are just a few of the different titles that Chris Jericho could be given, being a man of many different trades. Over the years, Jericho has worn many hats and done them well, and he was asked on "The Allison Hagendorf Show" which one he's most proud of.

"Having the diversity of just being able to do all of these cool things and having a great fanbase that trusts me for that. There's a lot of things that I don't do because I don't think it's something that I'd be interested in," he said. "I do things for the creative element and for the experience, I don't do anything for money."

Among all his ventures, the Jericho Cruise is the one that stands out for him, as he personally took a gamble to bring it to reality, and it has ultimately paid off.

"I think one of my favorite things that I've been able to do is the Jericho Cruise, that's been cool," he said. "We did the Kiss cruise in 2015 with Fozzy and as soon as we docked, I called my manager who's my partner on the cruise and said, 'I've got an idea, I think we can do this.'"

Jericho's first cruise officially set seas in 2018, bringing professional wrestling to the wide open ocean with the help of an invention he trademarked. Jericho's team uses giant cubes of water under the ring to keep things safe for the performers, and the concept has proven to be popular, having put on another three since then with a fifth already set for 2024. Jericho has blended a lot of his passions on these adventures as the Jericho Cruise has live rock shows, comedy sets, podcasts, and of course, wrestling — which included an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2020.

