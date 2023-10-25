WWE Star Reveals First Impressions Of Jade Cargill After Meeting Her On SmackDown

Jade Cargill has yet to enter a WWE ring but her recent backstage run-ins with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Paul Heyman have only heightened the anticipation around her debut. As Cargill gets more comfortable in her life as a WWE superstar, one specific talent, Shotzi, who recently met "That B–ch" for the first time has nothing but flattering words about the former AEW star.

"I met her when she was at SmackDown a couple of weeks ago," Shotzi told "WrestlingNewsCo" recently. "And she was super pleasant, super nice, and completely like fit in [with] the locker room automatically. So, it's good to have her. I think she'll do awesome anywhere she goes, whether it's spending some time in 'NXT' or 'Raw' with the big girls or come hang out with me at 'SmackDown.' She would do awesome."

WWE has yet to make it abundantly clear which brand Cargill would be assigned to. While initial reports hinted that Cargill would head straight to the main roster, the fact that "NXT" boss Shawn Michaels greeted her on the October 10 episode of WWE's developmental show gave some insight into WWE's creative plans. Furthermore, the GMs of "Raw" and SmackDown" have also been seen in conversations with Cargill in recent weeks, which seemed to suggest that all three brands are currently vying for her services — at least in storyline.

At last night's Halloween Havoc, Cargill returned to "NXT" to watch Lyra Valkyria capture the "NXT" Women's Championship from Becky Lynch. Interestingly, Valkyria recently urged Cargill to start her WWE journey on the White & Gold brand rather than going to the main roster. It remains to be seen if Cargill heeds Valkyria's advice.