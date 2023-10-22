Why Lyra Valkyria Hopes Jade Cargill Ends Up Wrestling On WWE NXT

As Jade Cargill is WWE's hottest free agent at the moment, "WWE NXT" Superstar Lyra Valkyria is hopeful that WWE's newest signee will land on the "NXT" brand. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Valkyria discussed her upcoming match for the "NXT" Women's Championship against Becky Lynch on night one of Halloween Havoc. Should Valkyria exit as the new champion, she is looking forward to facing even more competitors in the "NXT" women's locker room, including a possible bout with Jade Cargill.

"I know there's a lot of hype and people wondering where she's going to go, but if I win that championship, she'd be someone that I'd have my eye on, and I would absolutely love to go up against [her]," Valkyria said.

Assuming Becky Lynch retains the "NXT" Women's Championship against Indi Hartwell on "WWE Raw," she will then move on to defend the title against Valkyria on Tuesday's special episode of "NXT" Halloween Havoc. Following the main event of last week's "NXT," Valkryia was seen ripping up a photo of herself and Lynch backstage, proclaiming her intention to defeat Lynch in their title match. As Valkyria walked off-screen, Cargill appeared on the television monitor behind her, tapping on her watch, seemingly indicating her imminent, and permanent, arrival to the WWE product.

Since WWE confirmed Cargill's signing with them, the former AEW TBS Champion has appeared on all three of WWE's major shows ("Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT"), coming face-to-face with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Cargill has also met with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels.

