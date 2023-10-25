Video: WWE's Lyra Valkyria Reacts To Winning NXT Women's Championship

This year's two-week Halloween Havoc in "WWE NXT" kicked off with a bang last night as Becky Lynch's reign as "NXT" Women's Champion came to an end after 42 days. Lyra Valkyria's victory over Lynch not only gave Valkyria her first championship in WWE but was also a full circle moment for the rising star. Valkyria defeated one of her idols in the process to achieving this new height.

It was a pretty emotional moment for Valkyria who tried to put the moment into words during a WWE Digital Exclusive. "It doesn't feel real," Valkyria said. "I really feel like I can't put it into words, because when I was out there, it felt like time was standing still, and everything connected. It just felt like everything I worked for for nine years now all came together, and I felt on top of the world because it felt like no decision I've ever made has been bad, because it all led to this."

"I think I would live my entire life again just to feel what I felt holding this title up out there," she added. "And I think, in what we do, we would work our whole careers in the hopes of feeling what I feel right now, even once. And I think I'll be living in that moment for another nine years, because ... I can't explain how good it feels right now to be your 'NXT' Women's Champion."