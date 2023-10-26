Triple H Sends Custom WWE Women's Title Belt To Back-To-Back Pro Sports Champions

In keeping with his tradition of sending title belts to victorious sports teams, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque sent a customized WWE Championship belt to the Las Vegas Aces following their victory in the WNBA Finals this week. The Aces, under the leadership of coach Becky Hammon, captured the WNBA Championship for a second consecutive season with a 3-1 series victory over New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

Through social media, Levesque congratulated the Aces for starting a new dynasty in pro sports. "Building their own dynasty... one championship at a time. Congratulations to the back-to-back @WNBA Champions, @LVAces," Levesque wrote on X. As seen below, the title belt sent to the Aces is inspired by the current WWE Women's Championship held by IYO SKY and includes the logos of the WNBA team in the two side plates.

Building their own dynasty... one championship at a time. Congratulations to the back-to-back @WNBA Champions, @LVAces. pic.twitter.com/yCn3zZuKYG — Triple H (@TripleH) October 25, 2023

WWE had sent the Las Vegas Aces a WWE title last year as well when they won the WNBA finals. Earlier this year, Levesque sent a customized WWE title belt to the Archers Lacrosse Club for winning the inaugural Premier Lacrosse League. Shortly before that, "The Game" honored Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for capturing their first-ever NBA Championship. In both instances, the athletes proudly wore their customized belts during their respective championship parades, as has been the case with most teams honored by the WWE legend.

Levesque and WWE will likely send the next customized belt to the winner of the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks World Series that gets underway this weekend.