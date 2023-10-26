Jon Moxley Gets Candid About Post-Rehab Support From Renee Paquette And Their Daughter

AEW star Jon Moxley recently opened up about the support he's received from his family and friends on his road to sobriety. In late 2021, the three-time AEW World Champion checked into a rehabilitation program for alcoholism and subsequently referred to himself as the "luckiest guy in the world" for having a solid support system.

In a recent interview with "The Messenger," Moxley shed more light on the support he's received on his path to recovery. "I'm not always the easiest person to be around," Moxley admitted. "I have crazy mood swings and sh– like that." The three-time AEW World Champion proceeded to thank his two-year-old daughter, Nora, for motivating him to live up to a particular standard. "Whatever I do, whatever choices I make, she's going to see that," Moxley said of his daughter. "Or see that eventually as she gets older."

As for his wife and AEW announcer Renee Paquette, Moxley explicitly thanked her for saving his life on numerous occasions. "Without Renee, I couldn't even tell you what my life would have ended up like. It's probably the most fortunate thing to ever happen. God knows. I could be f—ing buried in the desert in Vegas right now."

Moxley, approaching his two-year milestone of sobriety, does not plan to take his life for granted and is determined as ever to be a good father, husband, and pro wrestler. "I plan on being here for a long f—ing time and accomplishing a lot more/ I feel like I've barely scratched the surface on what I'm capable of," he concluded.

The Blackpool Combat Club member hasn't wrestled a match since losing the AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix on September 20. Subsequently, it was reported that Moxley suffered a concussion and was ruled out of in-ring competition. While Moxley has missed the last few episodes of "AEW Dynamite," he did show up at Battle of the Belts VIII to confront reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.