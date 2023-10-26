Rocky Romero Calls Out Jon Moxley For Match In AEW

The issues between the Blackpool Combat Club and Chaos appear to just be getting warmed up in AEW. Following a tag match on last night's "AEW Dynamite" — Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy and the visiting Kazuchika Okada — and some escalating tension between both sides, Rocky Romero decided that the early morning hours of today was the right time to hit up X and throw down the gauntlet toward another member of the BCC.

Issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley is akin to welcoming extreme violence into your life, but after a staredown between Chaos and the BCC closed "Dynamite," Romero is apparently ready for whatever such a bout would bring. When such an encounter might take place is anyone's guess though. Moxley has remained sidelined in AEW after suffering a concussion during a match with Rey Fenix several weeks ago. And for what it's worth, AEW has been very careful with its talent returning to the ring when concussions are a part of the equation. However, Moxley making his way to the ring on Wednesday night and the Romero tweet that came soon after may be indicators that Moxley's recovery has been progressing well and he is closer to getting back into the squared circle than he has been lately.

As for what the larger game plan is in a rivalry between the BCC and Chaos remains to be seen. Chaos has expanded into AEW territory in recent years after primarily making its home in NJPW. However, the trend with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent months has been to find another stable to get involved with, and Chaos may just be the next to come up on the list of who's available for a fresh program.