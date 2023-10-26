Backstage Report On Potential WWE SummerSlam 2024 Location

WWE SummerSlam has become a show on the level of WrestleMania, with the past few years taking place in NFL stadiums. This year's edition took place in Detroit and last year's took place in Nashville. According to a new report, 2024's "Biggest Party of the Summer" is eyeing another big stadium, or at the very least a city with two big stadiums.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cleveland, OH is being considered as a front-runner for the home of 2024's SummerSlam, though it is not clear if the company is bringing the event to Cleveland Browns Stadium or Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, though the report mentions representatives from the Browns. Fightful sources say that the event is "likely" for the city but Wrestling Inc. reached out to WWE for comment and was told nothing is finalized and "several" cities are under consideration. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed with outside sources that Cleveland is indeed in the conversation for the event.

Cleveland, OH is not only famously the home of former WWE Champion The Miz, but also WWE Superstar and YouTuber Logan Paul, who grew up in Westlake, OH, a suburb of Cleveland. It's entirely possible Paul could be WWE United States Champion by next year's SummerSlam, should he defeat Rey Mysterio on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.