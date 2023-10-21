Huge WWE United States Championship Match Announced For Crown Jewel

Fresh off a victory in the boxing ring, WWE Superstar Logan Paul is headed to Saudi Arabia to take on Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel. Paul called out Mysterio while he was still standing in the boxing ring after defeating Dillon Danis last week, and then he and Mysterio went face-to-face during Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

Paul headed down to the ring and put over his own boxing win. He told the crowd he wasn't there just for Mysterio, because he already beat him in his first WWE match. He said the match at WrestleMania 38 was so long ago that Roman Reigns still "showed up to work" and LA Knight didn't have a job. Paul said he wasn't out to beat up Mysterio, but he has something Paul wants: the United States Championship.

Mysterio came out and told Paul he reminds him a lot of Dominik Mysterio with his natural ability and passion, but a big mouth. Mysterio said he thinks Paul needs some humbling and challenged him to the title match at Crowl Jewel. Paul accepted and the two men shook hands in the ring.

Crown Jewel will take place on November 4 at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This was the second title match for the premium live event announced on Friday. The Los Angeles Times announced the main event will be Roman Reigns versus Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.