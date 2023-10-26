AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 10/25/2023

Following last week's rise in viewership, the October 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" suffered a 14% decline.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's "Dynamite" garnered an average of 774,000 viewers on TBS. This marks the lowest Wednesday viewership since June 15, 2022. Meanwhile, the show was viewed by 321,000 in the coveted 18 to 49 range, resulting in a 0.24 P18-49 rating. This is the lowest P18-49 viewership since June 28, 2023. Last week's "Dynamite" drew 901,000 viewers, which was a big rebound from Tuesday, October 10, when AEW went head-to-head with WWE's loaded edition of "NXT."

This week's "Dynamite" kicked off with AEW World Champion MJF "retaining" his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Juice Robinson. From there, MJF shared words with his Full Gear challenger Jay White, as well as his "Collision" challenger this Saturday in Kenny Omega. Then, Ric Flair made his AEW debut when he joined Sting for an in-ring segment as the wrestling world continues to anticipate The Icon's impending retirement.

Elsewhere in the show, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks retained their ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles against The Hardys and Brother Zay, while Hikaru Shida successfully defended her AEW Women's World title against Ruby Soho. Rob Van Dam teamed with HOOK to beat The Dark Order, while the main event saw Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson score a win over the team of Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada.

The highest point in viewership of the night was at the start of the show for MJF vs. Robinson with 982,000, while the lowest was during the quarter-hour featuring the end of Shida vs. Soho with 643,000. By the time the three-minute overrun was airing, 716,000 viewers were tuned in.