AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 10/18

"AEW Dynamite" was back on its usual night, and the program was back to healthy ratings after a special Tuesday edition suffered from competition with a stacked episode of "WWE NXT."

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the overall viewership for "AEW Dynamite" was up 48% on Wednesday, with an average of 901,000 viewers tuning in overall. 405,000 of those viewers were from the 18-49 demographic, representing a 17% increase from last week's episode. The highest-rated segment overall was the opening contest between "Switchblade" Jay White and Penta El Zero Miedo, with the overall demographic tuning in for the beginning of the match and the 18-49 demographic tuning in the most for the conclusion of the match, as well as the interaction between Max Caster and MJF that followed.

Despite a heavily-hyped Sting segment that turned out to be a retirement announcement, both the overall viewership and the key demo petered out as the show went on, with the lowest-rated segment in both being the beginning of the "Dynamite Dozen" Battle Royal, with a modicum of fans tuning back in to see Juice Robinson defeat Caster for a shot at MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring. The show also featured an AEW Women's World title eliminator match, which saw three-time champion Hikaru Shida defeat Emi Sakura, as well as a blistering contest between Kenny Omega and Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher.

This news comes after "AEW Collision" saw a similar spike in ratings from a return to its usual night, as the Saturday night show saw a 43% rise in viewership despite competition from NCAA Football.