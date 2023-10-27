Speculation On The State Of AEW Tag Team Title Picture

When FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles at All In back in August, many fans were surprised, given Wheeler's high-profile legal troubles that surfaced right before the event. However, afterward, it appeared that the division was stable, with FTR continuing to lead the charge. That all changed when Harwood and Wheeler shockingly dropped the gold to the recently formed duo of Ricky Starks and Big Bill on the October 7 episode of "AEW Collision." Reports initially suggested that Wheeler was legitimately injured, but those were quickly counteracted by reports he was fine and that the whole thing was simply an angle designed to setup a rematch.

Yet, it's been nearly a month, and AEW has still given no clear indication of when or where said rematch will take place. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan originally was for the winner of the FTR vs. Starks/Bill rematch to then defend the titles against The Young Bucks, who won a multi-team match at WrestleDream to become the top contenders. WON now speculates that this particular plan has been canceled, as there has been no recent mention of the Bucks being in line for a title shot on AEW TV.

WON's reporting asserts that the FTR vs. Starks/Bill rematch was originally slated for the October 28 "Collision," but as of now, it's not announced for the card. WON further speculates that the plan may have shifted to continuing the FTR vs. Starks/Bill feud for a longer period, and that the rematch may instead take place on AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear. As always though, this kind of unconfirmed reporting should be taken with a rather large grain of salt.