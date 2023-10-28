Two WWE Stars Trading Wins In Sales WWE Merch Tables During Live Events

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have reportedly dominated merchandise sales at recent WWE live events. According to Fightful Select, Rhodes has been so popular among the WWE Universe that he's been "able to outsell generic WWE merchandise" at certain events, which is considered to be a rare achievement, considering that basic WWE logo shirts, title belts, and event-specific items typically dominate sales over any particular superstar.

Among the items that "The American Nightmare" has been doing impressive sales with include weight belts, which are a high ticket item as well. Fightful added that Rhodes has been a considerable merchandise mover since his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 last year. As for Cena, WWE's proclaimed "Greatest of All Time" has reportedly beaten Rhodes in merchandise sales "a couple of times" in recent weeks, but it's typically Rhodes, Cena, or generic WWE merchandise topping the list at nearly every event. Surprisingly, the report did not mention LA Knight, who reportedly topped the list of merchandise movers in September over the likes of Cena and Rhodes.

Both Cena and Rhodes will be in singles action at next Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. While Cena will wrestle "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Rhodes will look to exact revenge upon Damian Priest after he and Jey Uso dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day recently. Rhodes has been in a heated rivalry with the "WWE Raw" faction for nearly three months.