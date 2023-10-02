LA Knight Tops New List Of Top WWE Merch Sellers In September, Eclipsing John Cena

WWE's online shoppers are taking notice of former Impact World Champion LA Knight. According to estimates from Wrestlenomics, Knight has had 71 items in the daily top-10 rankings on WWE's online shop, and his black "YEAH" shirt spent 30 days on the top-10 list, meaning that his products were moving out the door fairly regularly, even surpassing that of name brand talent like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. It should be noted that Wrestlenomics was not able to factor in the volume of sales of the merchandise, as the study was strictly based on traffic generated by Knight and his "YEAH" shirt.

Last month, reports surfaced that Knight was due for a "mega-push" not long before he ended up getting his hand raised by John Cena at WWE Payback, and he will now be teaming against the multi-time world champion against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane on Saturday. Knight nearly missed out on the big opportunity after testing positive for COVID-19 before last week's "SmackDown," but he appears to have made a swift recovery. Knight is said to be viewed highly by management, as evidenced not only by the Cena interactions and upcoming match, but also by his victory in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, making the superstar the face of WWE's lucrative partnership with Slim Jim.

Knight is currently rumored to be renegotiating his contract, despite his current contract reportedly running through 2025.