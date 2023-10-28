WWE's Dominik Mysterio Says NXT's Nathan Frazer Looks Like This Animated Supervillain

Despite being the heel in his ongoing feud with Nathan Frazer, Dominik Mysterio has compared his "WWE NXT" rival to a popular supervillain. Taking to X, Mysterio reacted to Frazer issuing a challenge for his "NXT" North American Championship at next week's Halloween Havoc Night 2. "Next week, Night 2 Halloween Havoc, me and you, Dom — for the North American Championship. That is if Mami can loan you back your balls for a week," Frazer said. In response, Mysterio likened Frazer's physical appearance to that of Megamind, the blue-skinned, humanoid alien supervillain voiced by Will Ferrell in the 2010 animated film. "Megamind lookin ass Nathanial Frazer," Mysterio wrote along with a GIF of Megamind.

It was confirmed by WWE that Mysterio would defend his North American Championship against Frazer on next week's show, which also includes other title defenses such as "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne. The show will also feature a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match pitting The Creed Brothers against Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament Finals between Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan, Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley.

Frazer and Mysterio previously came to blows during an off-air segment on the October 16 "WWE Raw." Next Tuesday will mark their first one-on-one encounter, and Mysterio's first televised title defense since he reclaimed the gold from Trick Williams on October 3. Since that win, Mysterio has been defending his title at WWE live events against the likes of Ricochet and Sami Zayn.