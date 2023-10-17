Video: Dominik Mysterio And Nathan Frazer Got Into It Backstage At WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio was prominently featured on last night's "WWE Raw," as he has been for quite some time now. However, it turns out that Mysterio was even more involved than it first appeared, with the company posting an online exclusive video to X showing Mysterio getting into an altercation with WWE NXT's Nathan Frazer.

The video shows backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond interviewing Fraser after the main event, with the U.K. native expressing his excitement for the season premiere of "Raw." It doesn't take long for Mysterio to appear, with the young star accusing Fraser of following him around from show to show. Fraser then stated that the roaring crowd reactions might be causing some hearing loss for Mysterio and pointed out that the "WWE NXT" North American Champion has taken some heavy beatings as of late.

Fraser then challenged Mysterio to a match on tonight's "NXT," with Mysterio's title on the line. Mysterio told Fraser that he didn't deserve a shot at the championship before things got physical, with both men shoving one another. The altercation was quickly broken up by referees, and now fans will have to wait and see if the match between the two is made official for tonight's show.

This week's "Raw" was a big one for The Judgment Day. In addition to Mysterio's antics, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and "Main Event" Jey Uso. The Judgment Day's victory marks one of just four losses from Rhodes since returning to WWE last year. Things weren't so positive for Rhea Ripley, who was booked to defend her title in a Fatal Five-Way at WWE Crown Jewel next month.