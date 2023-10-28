AEW's Sting Says Ric Flair Will Be With Him 'Every Step Of The Way To The End'

Expect to see Ric Flair regularly on AEW programming until next year's Revolution pay-per-view, where Sting will officially close the final chapter of his illustrious career. On Friday, Sting confirmed via X that "The Nature Boy" will be by his side until the final night of his AEW run, revealing that the rivals-turned-friends will "go out together in a blaze of glory" in early 2024. Sting wrote, "He put me on the map in the very beginning, and @RicFlairNatrBoy is going to be with me every step of the way to the end, and we'll go out together in a blaze of glory! WWWOOOO! OOOWWW! It's showtime!"

The social media post seemingly confirmed reports that Flair's appearance earlier this week was not a one-time affair, something that Flair himself hinted at when he arrived as "Tony Khan's gift" to Sting on "AEW Dynamite." While referring to Sting as "probably the nicest guy I've ever known," Flair asked Sting if he'd allow him to be in his corner until his retirement match. "If you'll have me, I want to ride the wave with you," Flair asked Sting before the duo embraced for a hug.

While there is no word yet on Sting's final opponent, fans on social media have suggested names such as Darby Allin, Jeff Jarrett, and Adam Copeland as possible options. Some have even floated the idea of Flair turning on Sting to set up a tag team match pitting himself and his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against the duo of Sting and Allin. Needless to say, Flair betraying Sting wouldn't be the least bit surprising to fans who've followed their decades-long history together.