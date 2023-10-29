Tommy Dreamer Puts Homegrown AEW Star's Name In Upper Echelon With Bryan Danielson

Orange Cassidy shared the ring with three of the best technical wrestlers of their generation — Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Kazuchika Okada — on this week's "AEW Dynamite," and while Cassidy's overall achievements pale in comparison to that trio, Tommy Dreamer believes the AEW International Champion belongs in the same conversation with them. On "Busted Open," the ECW legend lavished praise upon Cassidy, stressing that "Freshly Squeezed" did not look out of place while sharing the squared circle with the trio of all-time greats.

"For anyone who ever knocked Orange Cassidy, his name is up there as well," Dreamer said. "The guy consistently goes out there and puts on one hell of a show, as well as keeps his [gimmick] ... A gimmick is short-lived, but a wrestler who can work, their gimmick will last forever, and so will they. I've been so entertained by him, especially when he went to the top rope and dropped that lazy, falling-asleep elbow. Again, if you get AEW, you get the product, but Orange Cassidy's work has been insane since he joined. He's truly become a star for the company, and his name deserves to be up there with everybody he was in the ring with."

Cassidy, initially viewed as a comic relief character in AEW, has successfully changed that perception over the past few years, especially since capturing the All-Atlantic Championship from PAC last year. After holding the title — renamed to the International Championship — for 326 days, Cassidy finally dropped it to Jon Moxley at last month's All Out, in what was his first pay-per-view main event. Recently, Cassidy reclaimed the title with a win over Rey Fenix.