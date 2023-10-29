Matt Hardy Reacts To Sting's AEW Retirement Announcement, Speculates On Final Opponent

With 37 years of wrestling experience behind him, Sting recently announced that he will officially close the chapter on his in-ring career at AEW Revolution next year. While the date and location of Revolution 2024 have yet to be announced, many fans and pundits have already drawn up theories on who Sting's last opponent could be. AEW star Matt Hardy has three notable candidates.

On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," the tag team specialist revealed a trio of names he believes could be viable options for Sting to face in his final wrestling match. "I would love to see his last match be up against a top star. I would love to see it be against a Kenny Omega or MJF or whatever else. Considering it's AEW, it would not surprise me if it is against Darby Allin. I can see [Sting] being cool with that too, and in an effort to try and leave something special for Darby when he's getting ready to step away." Hardy said.

Should MJF hold on to the AEW World Championship until AEW Revolution 2024, Hardy also suggested the idea of MJF defending the title against Sting at the event. Regardless of who wrestles against Sting, though, Hardy believes "The Icon" has firmly cemented his legacy in the professional wrestling world, and has earned this opportunity to retire on his own terms.

"He's one of the guys I look forward to seeing every week, whenever he is at television. What an amazing dude, what an amazing wrestler. What an amazing run," Hardy said. "Can't say enough good things about Steve Borden, Sting is just fantastic from head to toe. God bless him, man. He's had this incredible run, this incredible longevity. He very much deserves to retire, and I'll hate not seeing him around."

