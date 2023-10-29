60% Of Fans Want One Particular Opponent For Sting's Final Match In AEW

Pro wrestling legend Sting announced on the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that he will be having his last match next year at AEW Revolution. As of this writing, AEW has yet to reveal when the Revolution pay-per-view will be, but last year's event took place on March 5. In a recent poll on Wrestling Inc's X (previously known as Twitter) account, fans were asked who they thought Sting should face in his upcoming retirement match.

As seen in the below tweet, the winner was Sting's friend and protégé, Darby Allin, with 60% of the votes. Fans seem to agree with the likes of Eric Bischoff and Thunder Rosa. Adam Copeland was the second pick, getting only 18.3% of the votes, while 11.8% of the vote went to "Other." Lastly, only 9.2% of the votes went to Jeff Jarrett. There were a total of 957 voters.

Sting has announced that his final match will be at AEW Revolution 2024. Who do you want to see him face in his retirement match? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 20, 2023

"The Icon" and Allin have been in a partnership since late 2020. The last time the two teamed together was on the September 22 episode of "AEW Rampage," where Sting and Allin defeated current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Their current feud with Cage, Luchasaurus, and their former friend Nick Wayne has set them up for a match at AEW Full Gear on November 18. Sting and Allin's tag team partner has yet to be revealed, but there's a high possibility it'll be Copeland. On this past episode of "Dynamite," Sting confronted Copeland about not wanting to hurt his former "best friend" Cage.