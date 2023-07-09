Darby Allin Shows Appreciation For Getting To Work With Sting In AEW

Darby Allin has become something of a mentee to WWE Hall of Famer Sting over the last few years. Allin has been teaming with the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion since Sting joined AEW in late 2020, and the former TNT Champion is well aware of the implications.

"To me, the story is like a beginning, middle, and end, and we're at the tail-end of Sting's career ... and just to have any part of his story, especially the end with having these last few years, have been incredible," Allin said on "Busted Open." "I don't take it for granted at all. Every week I want to do justice to his career when we go out there."

While it is normal for older wrestlers to mentor younger wrestlers, especially in AEW, Allin takes credit for doing his part to inspire Sting as well.

"I'm considered kinda the 'Sting whisperer,'" Allin confessed. "He was supposed to come back for cinematic matches only and I kinda talked him into doing it live, because I was like, 'Man, you still have it.' Whatever it is."

Seemingly from the word "go," Sting has only taken greater and greater risks.

"From there he found a balcony and jumped off it through a table," Allin chuckled.

Allin's tenure as Sting's partner has led to some historic places, including the final match of The Great Muta earlier this year. Allin is doing his best to stay humble.

"I don't take it for granted at all," Allin said. "Sting's a great human being and a chill guy backstage."

