Corey Graves On How He Thinks WWE Fans Might React If LA Knight Beats Roman Reigns

LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE this year has landed him in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel in less than a week when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During a recent episode of "After The Bell," commentator Corey Graves pondered the fan reaction a Knight win may receive.

"This LA Knight is on fire," Graves said. "LA Knight, arguably the most popular superstar happening right now. If he manages to do it at Crown Jewel, I don't think anyone's going to be disappointed. I don't think anybody will be upset. I think it would be very, very exciting."

He continued, "When's the last time in our business that someone has truly shocked the entire WWE Universe by winning a title that they weren't supposed to? And I'm sure I could come up with a few examples. I mean, I'm going to throw Lyra [Valkyria] and Becky [Lynch] up there, maybe not on the same scale as Roman versus LA Knight, but I don't know a lot of people who tuned in 'NXT' last night, Halloween Havoc Night One, and said, 'I think this is the night, I think Lyra is the one that's going to do it.'"

Graves concluded, "I think we all expected a great match, but I don't know that anyone was believing in Lyra, and I think we could be setting ourselves up for a similar situation in Saudi Arabia."

It remains to be seen what will unfold come WWE's return to Saudi Arabia. It's been reported that this will be Reigns' last premium live event appearance of the year as he will miss Survivor Series but likely return in time for Royal Rumble.

