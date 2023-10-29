Nick Aldis Details Years Of Knocking On WWE's Door & Getting GM Job

Former Impact, NWA, and Independent star Nick Aldis has finally landed in WWE as the General Manager of "WWE SmackDown." On the latest "After The Bell," Aldis explained to host Corey Graves that he requested his release from the NWA last year as he felt he needed to finally be proactive in his quest to be part of WWE.

"It's sort of now or never," Aldis remembered. "I'm gonna try to reach out to WWE and I reached out to Triple H and between then and when I finally came in, I had some conversations with Bruce Prichard and it was sort of 'sit tight, maybe there's something.'" Aldis says he used this waiting period to return to Impact Wrestling as a wrestler and producer.

"The opportunity came in the form of being a [WWE] producer and I was very grateful for that opportunity because I've enjoyed working behind the scenes," Aldis continued, "especially in the NWA, I wore a lot of hats there for the past few years." The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion enjoys working on the little details.

"I was very, very grateful when Bruce pulled me out of the meeting...and he said 'We've got this idea.'" According to Aldis, it was a matter of weeks later when he was informed he'd be the General Manager of "WWE SmackDown." Aldis says he jumped at the opportunity, and now he's just weeks into the position, already laying down the law with Jey Uso.

"You can't control what opportunities come your way," Aldis said, "but you can only control what you do with those opportunities."