Why WWE's Tegan Nox Believes Toni Storm Is Doing Great Work In AEW

Toni Storm's current "Timeless" character is something that has caught fire within the professional wrestling business to the point where she is now the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship. From making the most of her backstage interviews by throwing shoes at people to her black and white entrances and silent films, the unique character has caught on, and WWE's Tegan Nox believes she is killing it right now.

"She's living her best life" Nox told "Wilde On" adding the work she's doing is "so good, and it's very her as well."

One of the most popular aspects of her act has been Storm's catchphrase, "Chin up and t*** out," which Nox believes is the, "Most Toni thing she could possibly say." Wrestlers making a gimmick for themselves has always brought the best out of them, and that is something that Storm is currently doing, with Nox being well aware of her legitimate personality after working with her from their days on the British independent scene through to WWE.

"I messaged her straight afterward. I was like, 'That is you. That's the Toni I've known for 12 years.'" Nox explained, "She's just being herself and it's like, oh God, how far is this going to go? Because I know you and you're going to push the boat as far as you can." She added, "I just love that she's throwing shoes at people now."

