Mark Henry Explains Why AEW Has More Successes Than Failures

Mark Henry has highlighted the factors contributing to AEW's numerous successes in its relatively brief history, outweighing its failures.

During a recent interview on the "A to Z Podcast," Henry explained why he feels that the promotion has had more success than failure, using Nick Wayne and the AEW Women's Division as examples.

"I think AEW being younger, they have missed the boat on some things, but they've had way more success than failure," said Henry. "I mean way more — like Darby Allin is one of my favorite wrestlers in the world, they doing the right thing with bringing Nick Wayne in and letting him develop over a period of time, the Women's Division is starting to you know, really push again. They had a big push a year-and-a-half ago and now it's starting to bubble again because everybody's healthy, thank god. Just watching the development of the new shows, watching ROH come back to life, and 'Collision' being added."

Henry later added that he likes how the AEW shows are being taped "old school style." He was also quick to note that every company can benefit from additional assistance, and hopefully, AEW will receive more support in the future.

"The World's Strongest Man" signed with AEW in May 2021, right after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that year. His roles in the company have varied from coaching talent, working as a backstage interviewer, and a stint as a commentator on "AEW Rampage."

