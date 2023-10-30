Photo: WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton Shares Pics From EPCOT — 'Just Happy To Be Here'

"WWE NXT" star Tiffany Stratton seems to be taking full advantage of living in Florida. Stratton posted a pair of pictures to X last night showcasing a recent trip to Disney World, with EPCOT's iconic Spaceship Earth visible behind her.

Just happy to be here 💘💝💅🏼🧸❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/qYP794kZI9 — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) October 30, 2023

Stratton's caption was a play on the slogan of Disney's theme parks: "The happiest place on Earth." With the WWE Performance Center being based in Orlando, it's no surprise to see a member of the roster attending one of the nearby theme parks, and EPCOT has plenty to do for visitors of all ages.

The last several months have seen Stratton lose the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship to Becky Lynch, with their feud culminating at WWE NXT No Mercy in September. Since then, Stratton has made appearances on "NXT" television but stayed out of the ring until some recent live events. The title is now held by Lyra Valkyria after she defeated Lynch last week during the first part of NXT's Halloween Havoc special, which is set to continue this week. Last week's episode also saw Stratton come face-to-face with Fallon Henley, indicating that the two will get in the ring together sometime very soon.

Since making her wrestling debut in late 2021, Stratton has quickly become one of the biggest stars in "NXT." The 24-year-old won last year's inaugural "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, eventually going on to capture the vacant women's title at WWE NXT Battleground in May. Her opponent in that match was Valkyria, and Stratton's victory could serve as an argument that she deserves another chance at the title currently held by Valkyria.