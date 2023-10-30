Jerry Lynn Explains Backstage Changes In AEW

Earlier reports that AEW's creative process has grown delayed have caused quite a stir among wrestling fans online. As noted in today's backstage rumors surrounding the direction of the tag titles heading into November's Full Gear, the roster has been receiving their creative plans far later than usual, leaving them frustrated and unaware of their long-term creative directions.

Jerry Lynn, who serves as a backstage producer and coach in AEW, took to X to address the situation, pointing some blame towards the roster themselves: "Because wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc. So Tony [Khan] tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn't want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry," Lynn wrote.

Lynn is echoing the sentiments of many fellow names in the industry. Eric Bischoff unleashed his own scathing review of industry insiders recently, even then giving credence to complaints made by CM Punk during his own run with AEW. The now-fired star lashed out at many during the infamous All Out press conference, but he took particular malign to those on the roster leaking information to the media. It was an accusation he levied towards the EVPs — Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — and suggested it was done to paint a narrative against him.