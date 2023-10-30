Photo: Xavier Woods Shares Snapshot Of Big Splash From WWE Raw

Last week on "WWE Raw," it wasn't a bird or a plane — it was The New Day's Xavier Woods, who took flight in a big way to hit Otis with a splash, as Woods and Kofi Kingston took on Alpha Academy. Fortunately for Woods, photographers were there to capture the scene.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Woods posted one photo of his splash, which catches the former King of the Ring winner at the peak of the flight, with Otis waiting motionlessly on the mat for Woods to connect. In addition to Woods in midair, the photo also captures Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, who can be seen begging Woods to stop his flight — to no avail — while Gable looks helplessly on behind her.

While Woods' dive off the top was impressive, it helped lead to even better results, as Woods and Kingston would ultimately go on to beat Gable and Otis. Making the moment more special was the fact that the match was the first time Woods and Kingston had teamed together since late August, when they lost to the Viking Raiders on "WWE Raw." Woods would briefly be sidelined following an injury, though he would return shortly after, competing in singles competition.

Whether Woods and Kingston take flight again this week on "Raw" remains to be seen, as the duo are currently not scheduled for Monday's episode. The duo will likely have their eyes on the lone tag match announced for "Raw," as Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium will take on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY.