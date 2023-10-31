Bully Ray Questions Ref Credibility In Recent AEW Main Event

On Saturday, AEW World Champion MJF defended his title against Kenny Omega in a punishing match, but on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took umbrage with one moment in the contest in particular.

"A table is pulled out. A table is used. Right in front of the referee. How is that not a disqualification?" Bully asked, suggesting that something as simple as a referee bump could've made the moment land better with the WWE Hall of Famer. Ray believes that the sloppy planning wouldn't have flown in WWE.

"If me and Mark Henry were wresting a match for [a world championship] you can bet your ass that me and Mark would never sit down and plan to pull out a table right in front of the referee and use it," Bullys said. "Because we know it would be wrong psychology, and we know that by the time we get through Gorilla [Position], me, Mark, and the referee would have our bags packed and would be fired by Vince [McMahon] personally."

"It's true," Henry confirmed. "He might not fire you, but you'll definitely get fined."

Bully says that so blatantly disrespecting the referee in a match like that is akin to disrespecting the entire profession of professional wrestling referees.

"Mike Chioda and Earl Hebner would be like, 'You can't do that in front of me,'" Henry said.