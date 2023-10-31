Sami Zayn Announced For Singles Match On WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

A loaded card for Crown Jewel this Saturday got even bigger with a preshow match announced between Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

Zayn's rivalry with The Judgment Day, going on months now, rolled on tonight beginning with Zayn interrupting the faction during the show's opening segment, and ending with a disqualification finish in his main event match against Damian Priest. Expressing disdain for what he described as the group's abuse of power, Zayn ultimately told McDonagh, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, "Understand that if that's your game, my name is not Sami Zayn. My name is 'Rebellion!'"

While McDonagh and Zayn at Crown Jewel was announced near the end of tonight's episode, they would also interact once more following the bell to signal the end of Zayn vs. Priest. After McDonagh ushered Priest to safety with Cody Rhodes seemingly setting up the announce table for the demise of "Señor Money In the Bank," Zayn hammered "The Irish Ace" with a Helluva Kick. In the end, it was McDonagh, merely a Judgment Day associate, who would eat the table — twice in fact, thanks to a pair of Cross Rhodes from "The American Nightmare."

Zayn and McDonagh will square off on Saturday for the third time, with Zayn scoring a win on "Raw" in August and McDonagh returning the favor a little over a month later.