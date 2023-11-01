Rob Van Dam Reflects On Late WWE Star Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard tragically died at only 39 years old while saving his son from a rip current on Venice Beach. Rob Van Dam has shared his memories of Gaspard, with whom he worked for several years in WWE and whom he regularly saw at wrestling conventions afterward.

During the latest episode of "1 Of A Kind," RVD reflected on the time he spent with the late star and how he helped him.

"I'd see him quite a bit," RVD said. "Really great guy. Of course, it sucked really bad when he passed, and the way that he passed was really, really a sad time for everybody. I'm trying to think about where I met him. I don't remember exactly where I met him or where at all we crossed paths. I just ... I remember he was the one who hooked me up with Cameo. I remember that."

RVD noted how Gaspard had grand aspirations in pro wrestling and was constantly focused on finding new projects to be a part of.

"He had a lot of ambition, a lot of aspirations. He was one of those hustlers that was always getting involved in different things, which we all are, but some more than others to an extent," said the Hall of Famer. "He was always trying to find the right project to be a part of, which in our business, that's how it works. You can be part of one thing that really takes off and it [would] be really rewarding."

He added that Gaspard always seemed to be looking out for his peers in the pro wrestling industry.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription