Matt Hardy Assesses AEW's House Of Black Stable, Their Success

Ever since they came together in 2022, the House Of Black has been one of the most dominant factions in AEW. The AEW fanbase seems to be impressed with the trio as has Matt Hardy, who was initially apprehensive about how they'd work.

While he was aware that Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black would work together well, his lack of knowledge of Brody King did leave question marks for Hardy.

"They really meshed as a threesome a lot better than I thought they would in the beginning, and then I really liked them together," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Brody King, I didn't know him at all ... but I really enjoy his work, I think he looks very legit. I think they're great as a unit and they all really, really complement each other."

Hardy admitted that he loves them as a unit and believes they make a great team to be the AEW World Trios Champions. They held the title for 175 days, the longest in the title's history, but lost them to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW's All In.

While the three men have been given a lot of opportunities, it has been Julia Hart who has shone most recently, which Hardy touched upon. She built up a lengthy undefeated streak which eventually led to her challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship.

"They completely elevated her [Hart] as a character, and then that in turn helped elevate her up the card and helped raise her stakes too when it came to being a performer," he said. "I think Brody King has a great presence about him too, he has a very, very solid presence."

