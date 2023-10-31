WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 10/27/23

Last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," preempted to FS1 due to the ongoing World Series, was reportedly watched by an average of 1,145,000 viewers. According to "Wrestlenomics," the blue brand show garnered its second-highest viewership on FS1 in the ten times it has been preempted to the channel instead of its usual airing on FOX.

As for the key demographic coveted by advertisers, "SmackDown" was viewed by 462,000 viewers for a 0.35 P18-49 rating. In comparison, "SmackDown" was watched by 1,230,000 viewers for a 0.36 P18-49 rating the last time it was preempted to FS1. Interestingly, in its previous eight airings on FS1 through October 2019 and December 2022, the show hit the 1 million mark on only two occasions.

The upcoming "SmackDown" could once again be preempted to FS1 if the ongoing World Series extends to a Game 6, which is scheduled for Friday, November 3. Currently, the Texas Rangers own a 2-1 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the best-of-seven series and could potentially win the MLB Championship before the need for a Game 6.

As reported earlier, this Friday's "SmackDown" was taped after last week's show to allow WWE superstars to travel to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. Spoilers for the 11/3 episode can be found here. WWE has advertised Bayley vs. Bianca Belair and a Crown Jewel weigh-in segment featuring Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul for Friday's show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also advertised for this week's "SmackDown" ahead of his title defense against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.