Mark Henry Takes Issue With AEW Collision Main Event Booking

Mark Henry has joined the chorus of wrestling analysts who believe last week's MJF vs. Kenny Omega match should have been saved for a future pay-per-view event. The widely-praised bout on "AEW Collision" saw MJF retain his AEW World Championship over Omega, but the first-time-ever clash was announced only three days before it occurred, which left many to question the timing of the match.

"There's no way that should have been free," Henry said on "Busted Open" this week. "I would have charged everybody to see that [laughs]. That's a dream match. It had pay-per-view written all over it — unbelievable from beginning to end, and somebody like a Kenny Omega almost deserves the pay-per-view platform. Maxwell, as good as he is, I even see there's room for improvement — he's going to be so much better in the next two to three years. His psychology is tremendous, and his ability to captivate the audiences and pull people in ... for a young guy, he's beyond his years. Absolutely incredible."

Following his victory over Omega, MJF — along with three mystery partners — will return to action on this week's "AEW Dynamite" in an eight-man match against Bullet Club Gold. The match will serve as a tune-up ahead of his title defense against Bullet Club Gold leader, Jay White, at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. Omega, meanwhile, will team up with Chris Jericho against "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard & "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker this Wednesday.

This week's "Dynamite" will also feature an AEW International Championship bout as champion Orange Cassidy defends against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli.