Tony Khan Wasted One Of AEW's Biggest Dream Matches In MJF Vs. Kenny Omega

Tony Khan loves his dream matches. In fact, one might argue that it's something, as the owner of his own wrestling promotion, he lives for. He has the capacity — if the money's right — to put together any sort of wrestling match his heart desires as he fantasy books with real live wrestlers, making the impossible possible. He's like the Willy Wonka of professional wrestling — trying to bring joy and happiness to hardcore wrestling fans with the creative concoctions he can piece together in the ring.

But one thing Tony Khan keeps forgetting with the way AEW presents its wrestling product is that the actual wrestling in professional wrestling is often the least important element. Sure, for some, what takes place inside the ring is the be-all and end-all of their wrestling experience. However, it's the emotional investment that fans are able to pour into wrestling that really moves the needle. That's what drives ratings, what moves tickets, what sells merch. People need to have a reason to care about who's squaring off in the ring and why for it to really mean something. Otherwise, you end up with opponents just going through the motions, executing moves, and yes, there's a winner and a loser — but does it actually matter?

Wrestling is a business, and the model of any such business is to figure out a way to make the most money possible with the resources on hand. And that's why it's so confusing that AEW would take one of the biggest potential programs it could ever have, hot-shot the most basic of angles for it, and just stick it in the main event of some random October episode of "AEW Collision" with no build whatsoever rather than properly setting it up as a marquee match-up for a major PPV down the line.