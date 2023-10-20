Tony Khan To Announce AEW Collision 'Dream Match' On Friday's Rampage Broadcast

Say what you will about Tony Khan, one thing is undeniable: The man loves himself a dream match, from Omega vs. Vikingo to PAC vs. Gravity. And now, he's ready to announce another one on Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," to take place the following evening on "AEW Collision." Khan himself put the news out via X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon.

"It's been a great week for AEW [and] a great weekend starts tonight!" Khan posted. "We have a huge 'Rampage' tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more! [Plus,] I'll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at 'AEW Collision' live in Memphis tomorrow!"

While there are currently no hints about what specific match Khan has in mind, it might not be a coincidence that the announcement takes place on the same "Rampage" episode as the AEW debut of popular CMLL star Místico. The promise of an appearance by the globally renowned luchador has been credited with driving significant ticket sales for the "Rampage" and "AEW Dynamite" tapings in Houston, and will reportedly serve as the first chapter in a new relationship between AEW and CMLL. A second Místico match with any number of top AEW talent could be considered a dream match, but some are speculating Khan might have booked CMLL legend Blue Panther, who has long been a dream opponent of AEW's Bryan Danielson. Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer speculated that match could be coming in Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and Danielson himself had previously posted a cryptic comment in reaction to the news of Místico's debut, saying "Awesome! You know what this means..."