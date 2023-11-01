Eric Bischoff Critiques Becky Lynch's WWE Storyline, NXT Title Loss

Becky Lynch's run as "WWE NXT" Women's Champion might have come to an end last week at the hands of Lyra Valkyria, seemingly bringing a close to her time on the developmental brand, but Eric Bischoff praised her work as champion by calling it a, "great story." "It didn't take anything away from Becky, but it allowed Becky to share some of her value and equity and raise the level of the talent that she was working with," he said on "Strictly Business." "That's how you use talent correctly, established talent, when you're working with younger talent. Just throwing them out there for the sake of throwing them out there is not going to get you to where you want to be, it's a waste of great talent."

Throughout her time as champion, Lynch competed regularly on "NXT," mixing it up with many of the upcoming stars to pass on her knowledge. She competed against the likes of Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James, while giving chances to underutilized stars on the main roster at the same time like Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell. Her entire run as champion was about promoting the women's division across the board and being a fighting champion, using her star power to benefit everyone she could.

Having main roster stars sprinkled into the "NXT" product has taken place throughout the entire year, with the likes of The Judgment Day, Lynch, and Baron Corbin using their experience to help educate talent while also providing a boost to the ratings at the same time. "There are very few main roster stars that spend time on "NXT," and when they do it's to build the talent and get some interest in the show, obviously," Bischoff said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Strictly Business" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.