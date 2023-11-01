Lyra Valkyria On What It Felt Like Wrestling Becky Lynch For The WWE NXT Women's Title

Lyra Valkyria carved her name into the WWE history books last week after defeating Becky Lynch to win the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship. Heading into the title match, Valkyria revealed that her more experienced opponent was one of her inspirations, but once the bell rang, Valkyria did her best to set aside those personal affinities.

During a recent interview with "Metro UK," Valkyria described the sensation of wrestling Lynch, a fellow native of Ireland, and later pinning her to win the "NXT" Women's Championship.

"So special. For the two Irish women to be going at it for this? Everything about it was perfect. When I raised that title for the first time, I made sure — because I've been working towards this for so many years now — that this second where I'm lifting it up, I'm gonna remember this,' she said. "That's all I was thinking, 'I'm gonna live in this moment forever.'"

While Valkryia has envisioned this moment unfolding in a variety of ways, defeating Lynch might have been the most ideal scenario for her. "I couldn't have painted a better picture for how I would've chosen to win the NXT Women's Championship," Valkyria said. "All these years ... I've imagined it so many different ways, what I would say, what I would feel, who I would win it from. All of my dreams came true."

With Valkyria crowned as the new "NXT" Women's Champion, Lynch seemingly bid farewell to the "NXT" brand, proclaiming that the "NbeXT" era was over and that the future of WWE's developmental brand was in good hands.