WWE's Baron Corbin Assesses The Talent In NXT

Since returning to "WWE NXT" in late May, Baron Corbin has acquired a renewed sense of motivation for performing in the squared circle. Part of this revitalization can be attributed to many of the up-and-coming "NXT" stars around him, whom Corbin sees feverishly working to reach the next level in the WWE system.

During a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Corbin provided his assessment of some of the notable talents in the "NXT" locker room.

"You look at a guy like [Carmelo Hayes] and he's got all of [the passion and drive], and a guy like Bron [Breakker]. You've got Ilja [Dragunov], there's another just absolute special entity there," said Corbin. "Ilja, to me, is a complete package with his physicality, his emotion, his promos. Bron is just a wrecking machine. There's so many guys. There's other guys like Joe Coffey, I'm a huge fan of his. I think he has so much talent and it's fun to watch guys like that compete and try to elevate themselves and get to the top of the card there, which eventually will get them to the next level. Then what they do with it is on them, but it's cool to be back working with those guys."

During his current run in "NXT," Corbin has feuded with the likes of Hayes, Breakker, Gable Steveson, and more recently competing against Hayes and Dijak in a number one contenders match for the "NXT" Championship. Corbin has enjoyed his "NXT" run so much that he has considered the possibility of finishing out his WWE career on the respective brand.

