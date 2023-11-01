Why Mark Henry Calls The Miz A 'Full-Fledged Jedi Knight' After WWE Raw

On "WWE Raw," The Miz reminded the wrestling world of his prowess on the microphone, leveling clever insults at GUNTHER when interrupted by the "Ring General" and the rest of Imperium. When told by GUNTHER that he's more of a "talk show host" than a wrestler, Miz fired back by listing his accomplishments in WWE before things got physical between him and Imperium. Reviewing the segment on "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry lavished praise upon Miz and explained why "The A-Lister" is one of the greatest promo artists in wrestling history.

"I always considered Miz one of the top five microphone guys of all time," Henry said. "Miz is hitting them with bars. I mean he's lighting their ass up. They're not equipped to crack whip, as the great Dusty Rhodes would say, with The Miz. Then GUNTHER comes down and says 'You're a joke, that's how they view you.' And Miz started to light GUNTHER up, and his comebacks were moderate, but Miz was out there with a razor blade, bro. I'm like, 'Hey man, get out of the ring. Save yourself.' That's how powerful Miz's ability is on the mic."

"He's a full-fledged Jedi Knight," Henry said of Miz. "I wouldn't say a Sith Lord, but Miz started to tell them, 'If I wanted to be a Sith Lord, I can be. Look at my resume. Look what I did in my career.'"