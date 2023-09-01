LA Knight On The Miz: 'The Best Reaction He's Ever Gotten Is Walking Out As Me'

LA Knight is not impressed with The Miz imitating him this past week on "WWE Raw," and feels that the best reaction Miz has ever gotten was when he dressed as him.

Knight recently spoke to "Claibs Online,' where he stated that the former WWE Champion is jealous of him and the reactions he has received from the crowd over the last few months.

"This past Monday, what, he dressed up like me? That makes sense now, doesn't it? Because I think, like I said last week on 'Raw,' he is jealous of me, and you know why? Because he always wanted to be me," said Knight. "Now, I'm not saying that he knew who LA Knight was years ago, but what I mean is, he wanted the level of success that I've come across. He wanted the adulation that I've come across. He's wanted the reactions that I've gotten — people chanting his name, quoting him, and instead, the best reaction he's ever got in his entire career was walking out as me just a couple nights ago on 'Raw.'"

On this week's "Raw," The Miz — ahead of his match against Knight at Payback this Saturday — impersonated Knight, from his sunglasses to his vest, and even his trademark catchphrases. This is not the first time that "The A-Lister" has imitated a rival in WWE, which Knight alluded to in his interview.