Why Eddie Kingston Wishes CM Punk Was Still With AEW

CM Punk had a tumultuous time in AEW in his two years with the company. But his heated feud with Eddie Kingston certainly stands out as one of the highlights for many. While short-lived, their rivalry featured a scathing promo from Kingston directed at Punk followed by a violent bout 2021's Full Gear that Punk ultimately won.

Kingston was asked by Adrian Hernandez about working with Punk during a recent interview, now that Punk is no longer with AEW after another backstage incident. Kingston claimed he was keeping it real with what he said about Punk in the aforementioned promo, and he didn't mind people using it to point out Punk's flaws. At the same time, Kingston does wish things would have gone differently in the relationship between Punk and AEW.

"I'm doing my job ... that's how I felt," Kingston explained. "I didn't know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn't care. It's how I felt; I didn't want him there. Me and Punk don't like each other, and that's fine. You're not gonna like everybody you work with, you know what I mean? Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company," he added.

However, don't mistake Kingston's softer stance on Punk's overall contribution to AEW as a sudden fondness, because "The Mad King" still isn't a fan of his past opponent. "But, other than that, I don't give a f**k what he does, you know what I mean? Because me and him never got along anyway," he continued. "We don't have to be best friends to fight each other; it makes it better when we're not best friends, you know, when we have to fight each other. I don't wish him bad but I don't wish him good either because I don't give a f**k. That's it."

