Spoilers: Backstage Report On Chris Jericho's Backup For Powerhouse Hobbs

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Chris Jericho teased bringing in a friend — someone "bigger" than Powerhouse Hobbs — to help deal with the Don Callis Family. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Jericho's backup will be none other than Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE. The wrestling veteran is currently expected to take part in a match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, set for the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on November 25. The exact nature of the match is not yet known.

Wight has been with AEW since early 2021 but has wrestled only a handful of times, instead serving primarily as a commentator and in a backstage role. The former WWE star wrestled QT Marshall at AEW All Out 2021 and made three subsequent appearances on "AEW Dark Elevation." Wight was, at one point, expected to compete at AEW All In this past August, but the decision was made to have him involved in a pre-show segment instead.

Jericho is set to team with Kenny Omega on tonight's "Dynamite," with Jericho's former teammates "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker as their opponents. Though Jericho and Omega have been at odds with the Don Callis Family for some time now, things were kicked into high gear early last month with a particularly brutal beatdown on Jericho by Hobbs. Tonight marks the first time Jericho steps back into the ring following that match, and he and Omega will undoubtedly look to gain some momentum with a win tonight. It now seems likely that Wight will soon join them to help even the odds.