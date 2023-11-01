Injury Update And Possible Return Timeline For AEW's Bryan Danielson

"Bryan Danielson is out of action with an injury" has become something of a chorus, with verses repeating throughout 2023, but it's looking hopeful that the oft-injured wrestler might be able to close out the year with AEW.

On the latest "AEW Control Center," AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone reported that Danielson had undergone surgery on his broken orbital bone, an injury sustained in a recent match against Andrade El Idolo and then aggravated in a tag match against Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy. Schiavone would not give a definite date for Danielson's return, but said the Blackpool Combat Club member and former WWE Champion will likely be back in action by the end of the year.

The injury comes just after Danielson returned from a broken arm sustained in a match with Okada in June. Danielson returned a bit early from the injury to fill in for the fired CM Punk, who was feuding with Ricky Starks at the time, which led to Danielson working a Strap Match and a Texas Deathmatch with the healing appendage. Danielson has made peace with his broken body, admitting that getting older often means wrestlers are never at 100%, but "The American Dragon" is learning to work within the confines of his body's new limits.

With each injury, Danielson is champing at the bit to return to the ring, as he believes that his current contract with AEW will be his last full-time contract in wrestling and wants to be as present and appreciative as possible of his remaining time in the ring.